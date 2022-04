Kenneth John Locker

Kenneth was born on May 31, 1952 and passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He graduated from Ritenour High School in May of 1970 and soon enrolled in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Funeral Service for Ken will be 10am Thursday, November 14, 2019. The family... Read More

