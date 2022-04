Maxine S. Nussbaum

Maxine S. Nussbaum (Straub) Maxine S. Nussbaum, 89, of Rittman, formerly of Ravenna and Orrville died Thursday, May 17, 2018 at the Apostolic Christian Home in Rittman. She was born March 22, 1929 in New Matamoris, Ohio to the late Carl and Edna (Moore) Straub and lived most of her... Read More

Auble-Gillman Funeral Home