Brenda J. Zieba

Brenda J. Zieba, age 72, of Lake Station, has left this world to be in Heaven with God, all of his angels and to be reunited with her family. She was born on September 26, 1947 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Charles and Louise Merodias. Brenda graduated from River Forest High... Read More

Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage