Miriam Elizabeth McShan Paquin

Miriam Elizabeth McShan Paquin, a resident of Fairbanks, Alaska, passed away in Jefferson Parish on May 15, 2020 at the age of 74 from complications of cancer. She was born on May 8, 1946 in New Orleans, LA and is predeceased by her husband, Laurence M. (Larry) Paquin, and her parents... Read More

Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home - New Orleans