Amy Gozelinchick

Amy (Updike) Gozelinchick, age 40, passed away January 12, 2021 at her residence in Concord Township. She has been reunited with her beloved dog, Mazy and her best friend, Cindy. She was born December 10, 1980 in Mayfield Heights to Steven and Lynn (Reese) Updike.Amy was a graduate... Read More

Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Homes