Virginia-Lou Rahn

June 14, 1926 - September 28, 2020 Virginia-Lou (G-Lou) was born in Riverside, CA in 1926. She grew up in Edgemont (only about 4 houses then) on a chicken and then a turkey ranch. She graduated from Riverside Poly High School in 1944 and then from Oregon State University in 1948.... Read More

McAulay and Wallace Mortuary - Fullerton - Fullerton