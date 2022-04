David Miller

Miller, David Mar. 22, 1946 - Oct. 15, 2019 Dave Miller, 73, of Sarasota FL passed away on October 15, 2019. He was born in Indiana to parents Bob and Lillian Miller. Dave was predeceased in death by his parents and son Mike Litzell. He is survived by his loving wife Martha, of 45... Read More

Gulf Coast Cremations - Sarasota