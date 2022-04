Annette Moss

PEORIA - Annette M. Moss, 97, of Peoria answered God's call and passed away at 3:32 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor. She was born Oct. 27, 1918, in Louisiana, Mo., to the late Esque Watts and the late Ethel Clark-Watts. She married her soulmate, the late... Read More

T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel