STEPHEN LOWE

Stephen J. Lowe, 58 Loving brother and uncle Stephen J. Lowe, 58, passed away on Nov. 6, 2016, with his loving family at his side. His life will be celebrated on Nov. 12 at the Roman Catholic Church of Saint Teresa of the Infant Jesus at 10:45 a.m. Arrangements were by Harmon... Read More

Harmon Funeral Home