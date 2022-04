Lola F. Riddle

Mrs. Lola F. Riddle, 91, of Rochester, was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away at 7:22 a.m. Tuesday, Sept.7, 2021 at Wynnfield Crossing of Rochester. On Sept. 24, 1929, Lola Frances Pierce was born in Rochester. She was a treasured daughter of James Francis and Gracie... Read More

