ROBERT F. ANDREE

"Bob" passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017. He was 91 years old. Devoted husband of Lue Andree (Barnett), loving father of Pam Bliss (Nick) and Matt (Paula); grandfather of Skye, Clay and Carl Andree; beloved cousin of many. The son of Raymond C. and Anna K. Andree, he was born and raised... Read More

Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services