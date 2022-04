Angeline Stansbury

Angeline Stansbury St Bernard - Stansbury, Angeline, 98 years, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on March 14, 2020. Born in Shiner, Texas, in 1921, she came to Cincinnati and worked at Roger Bacon High school for 50 years (1952-2002) as a school secretary. She was the mother of Joel (Eileen)... Read More