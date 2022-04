Richard Gerald Hemmila

Richard Gerald Hemmila of Royal Oak died February 6, 2021, at home with his family, from Parkinson’s disease. Richard was born in Ishpeming, Michigan to parents Mabel (nee Mullenberg) and Jerry Hemmila. They preceded him in death. Richard was a graduate of Augustana College in Rock... Read More

