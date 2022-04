Frank Scheib

Frank Scheib Greenwood - Frank Scheib went to be with his Savior and his beloved wife of almost 60 years, Mary Beth on January 7, 2021. Frank L. Scheib was born on June 12, 1927 to Frank and Caroline Scheib. Frank grew up in the Sacred Heart parish and graduated from Sacred Heart... Read More

G H Herrmann Funeral Homes - Greenwood