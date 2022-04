Mikael Ashame

Mikael Ashame, 19 years old was born to mother, Adanech Melka and father, Mengistu Gebisso on March 9, 1996. He was tragically shot and killed on October 24, 2015. He was too young and didn?t deserve to die. He was an honest person; he didn?t sneak around behind peoples backs.... Read More

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES