Norma Lucille Kirkpatrick (Twomey)

ROSEVILLE - Norma Lucille Kirkpatrick, 96, Roseville, passed away at 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at home. She was born May 15, 1922, at home on the family farm north of Roseville, the daughter of Victor Twomey and Lucile (McElroy) Twomey. She was raised and educated in Roseville... Read More

McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth