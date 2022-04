Daniel Francis Provost

Provost, Daniel Francis 70, of Gladwin, MI passed away on Wed. Sept. 13, 2017. He was born in Detroit, MI on June 14, 1947, the son of Albert & Rosemary (Beste) Provost. On June 20, 1970 he married the love of his life, Sharon Dion in Lake Linden, MI. Dan graduated from Roseville... Read More

