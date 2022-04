DR. DENNIS HAROLD BOWIE

Dr. Dennis Harold Bowie, 82, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on January 14, 2014, by his Savior, Jesus Christ, and by his wife of sixty-three years and best friend, Patsy Hogan Bowie. He was also preceded in death by his parents Paul and Audrey Bowie and his son Bobby Bowie... Read More

Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery