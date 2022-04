Kenneth E. Masters

Kenneth E. Masters Phoenix - Jul 5, 1931-Jul 12, 2018 It is with great sadness that the family of Ken Masters share the news of his passing on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at the age of 87. Ken is survived by his wife of 59 years Ann, his children Julie (Jim) Sullivan, Ron, and Dan &... Read More

Owens Livingston Mortuary