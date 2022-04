Anthony F. "Tony" Hood

Anthony F. "Tony" Hood, 93 of Connersville, passed away September 15, 2021 at Reid Hospital in Richmond. He was born on May 28, 1928 in Rushville to the late Oscar and Bertha (Miller) Hood. Tony was a 1949 graduate of Rushville Consolidated High School. He served his country in the... Read More

Moster Mortuary