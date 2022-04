Brent Teasley

Brent Teasley Brent Teasley of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Sept. 16, 2020 at the age of 58. Son of Warren and Eloise Teasley, Brent was the youngest of three, attended Ruskin High School, and in 1985 married the love of his life, Susan Hammond. Brent was preceded in death by his... Read More

