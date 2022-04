Paul B. Verille

Paul B. Verille Rye - Paul B Verille, a life long Rye resident died peacefully on January 26 with his granddaughter, Michele Verille, at his side. Born September 18, 1925, he was as one of eight children that Joseph and Catherine Verille raised on High Street, in Rye. All his brothers... Read More

