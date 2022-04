Virginia A. Polliard

Virginia A. (Lesczynski) Polliard, 90, formerly of Natrona, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was a longtime resident of Natrona until she moved to live with her daughter in Dover five years ago. She was born Oct. 25, 1930, in Natrona, the daughter of the late Chester and... Read More

