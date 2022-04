Shirley Anne LoPresti

Shirley Anne LoPresti, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at home. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 555 E. Delaware St., Benton Harbor, with Father John Tran officiating. Visitation will be from... Read More

Starks & Menchinger Chapel - Saint Joseph