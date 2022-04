Jill McDonald Schoonmaker (Hilt)

Jill (Hilt) McDonald Schoonmaker Jill (Hilt) McDonald Schoonmaker of Westerville, OH and formerly of Toledo, passed away on March 20, 2018. She was born to Arthur and Phyllis Hilt on March 27, 1950. She grew up in West Toledo with her 3 siblings and graduated from Blessed Sacrament... Read More