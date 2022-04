Lowell Callaway

Lowell Callaway, 86, of Bedford, died at 10:20 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Bloomington Hospital. He was born May 12, 1924 in Salem to the late Ralph Callaway and Minnie Fleanor Callaway. On June 13, 1954, he married Betty Shelton, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 8, 1998. Mr. Callaway...