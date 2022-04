Loyce Louise Lane-Farless (Vance)

Loyce was born on October 26, 1932 and passed away on Monday, August 8, 2016. Loyce was a resident of Muldrow, Oklahoma at the time of her passing. She then went out and got her GED graduated from Northeastern State University with her teaching degree and became a teacher at Sallisaw... Read More

Agent Funeral Home - Muldrow