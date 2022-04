Jewell Tripp Roberds

After a two-year illness, Jewell Tripp Roberds passed away peacefully at her home in Fallbrook, CA on July 14, 2014 at 8:30 PM. She was born May 29, 1921 to Dan and Maud Tripp at the western end of San Jacinto Valley in a sheep camp, the youngest of seven children. She spent her... Read More

Berry-Bell & Hall Fallbrook Mortuary, Inc. - Fallbrook