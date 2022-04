Eugene Ohm

Eugene L. Ohm FREMONT: Eugene "Gene" L. Ohm, 84, formerly of Fremont, OH passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Genacross Lutheran Services-Wolf Creek Campus in Holland, OH where he has resided for the past three years. He was born October 2, 1932 in Port Clinton... Read More

Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home