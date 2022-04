Colt Zachary Wood

Colt Zachary Wood, 26, of Sapulpa stepped into Heaven, Monday, September 27,2021 at his home. Colt was born February 19,1995 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Russell and Angie Wood. He graduated from Sapulpa High School in 2013. Colt was employed by Wal-Mart for nearly seven years. He began... Read More

