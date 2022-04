Michael McRoyan

McRoyan, Michael Aug 11 1952 - Mar 26 2021 Mike passed away peacefully at his home in Sarasota, FL, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 11, 1952 in Coral Springs, FL while his dad was in Law School. The family moved to Sarasota, FL in 1954, where Mike lived for the rest... Read More

