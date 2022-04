Leon Lechner

Leon A. Lechner, 58 Sauk Rapids November 30, 1953 - May 4, 2012 Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00am Wednesday, May 9, 2012 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Leon A. Lechner, age 58, who passed away Friday at the family cabin on Leech Lake. Rev. Ronald Weyrens... Read More

Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes - Sauk Rapids