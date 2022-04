Cyril H. CARPENTER

Age 96 of Bloomington, MN. Born on December 12, 1922 in rural Sauk Centre, MN; passed away February 4, 2019. He grew up on the family farm, one of ten children and graduated from Sauk Centre High School. Cy began his 23-year official affiliation with Farmers Union in 1965 as a lobbyist... Read More

