Joseph "Spanky" Caruso

Caruso, Joseph "Spanky" Joseph "Spanky" Caruso of Fishkill passed away on Monday, October 13, 2013 at the age of 91. Joseph was born on August 12, 1922 in Yonkers, NY to the late Almerindo and Isabella Caruso. He graduated from Saunders High School. Joe was a Sergeant in the United... Read More

