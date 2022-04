Richard E. "Dick/Doc" Curry

Richard "Dick/Doc" E. Curry Daytona, FL Richard E. Curry (Dick/Doc) passed away February 5, 2017 in Florida at the age of 61. He was born May 8, 1955 in Des Moines, Iowa to Ed and Nola Curry. He graduated from Saydel High School in 1973 and then joined the United States Army, where... Read More