PARIS -Lucy Kenney Thomas Snell, 91, died on July 28, 2016. She was born on September 5, 1924 in Bourbon County, Kentucky where she resided most of her life. She was a 1942 graduate of Clintonville High School and a proud 1947 graduate of the University of Kentucky with a B.A. in... Read More

