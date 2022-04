David L DeGRAFF

DeGRAFF - David L., age 86, of Bayport died on November 15, 2014 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria Kamna DeGraff. Born in 1928, a graduate of Sayville High School in 1945, David was in Merchant Marine. He also worked at Westin's Boat Yard, and as... Read More

Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes