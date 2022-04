LOIS ARTHUR (SHILLER)

ARTHUR, Lois (Shiller) A 19-year resident of Medway, MA passed away on May 30, 2020. She grew up in Scarsdale, NY. After graduating from Scarsdale High School, she was awarded a B.A. from Smith College in 1956. In 1960, she married her beloved, Wallace Arthur. In January, they celebrated... Read More

