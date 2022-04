Shirley Ann Cook

GREENWOOD - Shirley Ann Cook, 85, of Greenwood, N.Y. passed away, at her home with her family by her side, on Sept. 29, 2018. Shirley was born in Canisteo during the spring of 1933 to Harlo and Winifred (Alger) Porter. In her youth, she resided in Dansville and Canisteo, graduating... Read More

