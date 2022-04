Bethener "Tina" Ellison

Bethener "Tina" Ellison, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA died on Wednesday, May 27, 2015 at 6:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA. She was 73, born in Zachary,LA on December 8, 1941 to the late Lyinell and Steve Ellison. She was baptized in 1966 at Immaculate... Read More

