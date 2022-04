Glen E. Boone

Glen E. Boone Glen Edward Boone, 71, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. He was born March 5, 1950 in Pulaski, TN to John and Marie Boone. He attended Scott High School and went on to marry the love of his life, Julie, and together they raised their family. He... Read More

Freck Funeral Chapel