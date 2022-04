Roberta Jean Mcneil

Roberta "Bobbie" Jean McNeil passed away after a brave battle with leukemia on April 3, 2013 in Tenino, Washington. Roberta's final days were spent in her home among the comfort of family and friends, and lots of love and laughter. Roberta was born on May 3, 1948 in Olympia, Washington... Read More

Mills & Mills Funeral Home and Memorial Park