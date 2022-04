Joslyn Finis Jasmine

Joslyn Finis Jasmine was born on December 23, 1954 in New Orleans, LA to the union of the late Thomas "Papa" Jasmine and Lillian Sylvain Jasmine. She was baptized at New Jerusalem Baptist Church at an early age by the late Reverend C.A. Washington. She was always active in the church... Read More

Treasures of Life Center for Life Funeral Services