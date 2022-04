Fabiola Erlinda "Fabbie" Bane (Armijo)

Fabiola "Fabbie" Erlinda (Armijo) Bane Richmond - Fabiola "Fabbie" Erlinda (Armijo) Bane, 81, of Richmond, Indiana went home to be with the Lord on February 9, 2021. She was born in Clovis, New Mexico to Jessie (Romero) Ortega on September 15, 1939, and was one of ten children. She... Read More

