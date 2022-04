Herbert Harry Hamilton

CRUMPTON - Herbert Harry Hamilton passed away on Feb. 23, 2107, peacefully at home with his family and his wonderful caretakers by his side. Herb was born on Jan. 2, 1935 in Barnesboro, Pa., the second son of Dr. John Leckey Hamilton and Helen Wells Hamilton. Herb spent his early... Read More

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home