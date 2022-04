Nancy Bainbridge White

White, Nancy Bainbridge VOORHEESVILLE Nancy Bainbridge White, 75, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Born on March 4, 1946, in Troy, she was the daughter of the late William and Gladys (Hunt) Bainbridge. She grew up in Latham and graduated from... Read More

Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc