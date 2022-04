Billy G. Rymer

Billy G. Rymer, 32, of Tarentum, and formerly, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at his home. Billy was born in Johnstown to Bradley Rymer and Carol A. (Weimer) Rymer; and stepfather David Long, of Kiski Township. Billy was a self-employed contractor. He was of the... Read More

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.