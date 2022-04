Ronald "Bill" Jones Sr.

Jones, Ronald "Bill" Sr., 74, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017. Bill was the former owner of Bill Jones Barbershop on Jones Drive. He was a 1961 graduate of Shawe High School in Madison, IN where he starred in basketball, baseball and track. Bill spent 6 years in the Army National... Read More

Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside