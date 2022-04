Patsy Howard

LIMA — Patsy 'Pat' Howard, age 83, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Pat was born December 21, 1937 in Lima to William & Ruby (Core) Priddy who preceded her in death. On March 16, 1957 she married James Howard who preceded her in death... Read More

