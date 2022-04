BETTY JOYCE LIGHTWINE

Betty Joyce Lightwine, 85, Shawnee, KS, passed away Oct. 24, 2011. Funeral services will be 11:30 am Thus. at the Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee; burial in the Shawnee Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 am Thurs at the chapel. Memorial contributions my be sent to the Kansas... Read More

Amos Family Funeral Home